South Africa: Data, Information, Knowledge, Wisdom - Let's Treasure Wisdom in a Data-Besotted World

opinion

With you and me and our time being the commodity in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) market, what might be the 5IR commodity? Will we be the slaves to humanoids and hubots? Will the commodity escalate from just our time, to our beings - our very souls - being sold to the highest-bidding machine? Is this the future we desire? And what happened to wisdom?

It is hot, very hot. The thorns of the sickle bush and the blackthorn relentlessly grasp hold of human flesh. In complete oblivion to the external world, not disturbed by either sweat or pain, the hunter is at work. Quietly, diligently, with calculated precision, crawling over rocks on hands and knees with senses tuned to razor-sharp mode. The hunt is on. The impala is being stalked.

Equally, with great precision, the hunt for our time - and our most precious attention - is on. It is firmly in the scope of the deadly accurate cyberalgorithm, and it has a name: 4IR. The hunter becoming the hunted.

None of us alive today knows anyone from the first industrial revolution (the late 1700s to early 1800s) - the revolution dealing with the invention of steam and waterpower...