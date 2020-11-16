South Africa: Zuma Lays Into 'Unkind' Zondo, Questions Existence of State Capture, Calls Commission Unconstitutional

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Former president Jacob Zuma has filed a 102-page affidavit, taking a shotgun approach by not only asking Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself, but again questioning the constitutionality of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

While Jacob Zuma is expected to heed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's call to attend the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture later in November, the former president has nevertheless filed papers seeking the recusal of Justice Zondo.

Apart from this, Zuma, now Accused No 1 in the Arms Deal matter, which should be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in December, has accused former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, the North Gauteng High Court as well as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of acting unconstitutionally.

In his affidavit, Zuma said Madonsela had rushed her investigation "into the Gupta family in the affairs of state" and had made many "inconclusive findings" in her 2016 report.

"However, given that her term was coming to an end, she saw it fit to direct that further investigations be conducted on her speculative findings on the existence of State Capture, my role therein and that of the Guptas," Zuma complained.

The appointment of a chairperson to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.