Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Duplicity As He Urges Zanu-PF Vigilance On MDC Councils

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged his Zanu PF party to monitor corruption by MDC Alliance dominated local authorities.

He was addressing a Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Marondera High School on Saturday

"There is corruption especially in urban councils and there is an ongoing probe which is dealing with rot in councils," he said.

"In Harare, we have arrested 26 councillors and we have a list of council officials that is still under investigation.

"So, the party leadership must make sure they expose that corruption and poor service delivery. The party must actively participate, monitor and evaluate the performance of local authorities and implementation of projects."

Mnangagwa's administration is under siege from opponents who have accused Zimbabwe's governing authority of unbridled corruption.

The Zanu PF led government July this year deployed heavily to stop planned anti-corruption protests by the opposition and cooperating civil society organisations.

However, the Zimbabwean leader is keen on flipping the script right in the face of his aggressors, after his administration has upped its siege on opposition officials accused of corruption.

In Harare, former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, former housing director Mathew Marara, head of planning Priscilla Charumbira and other officials, were recently arrested on corruption allegations involving land scams.

In Marondera, the former town clerk Josiah Musuwo and the town's director of works Christopher Chineka were arrested for illegally parcelling out stands to residents without Government approval.

While Mnangagwa urged his party loyalists to expose corruption, his administration has not entertained any attempts by others to expose the same corruption by the first family and cronies.

Mnangagwa expelled firebrand Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu who had defiantly claimed there was massive corruption within party ranks and business persons linked to the Zimbabwe ruler.

Lately, his administration has tormented journalist Hopewell Chin'ono with arrests after the scribe has defiantly spotlighted on alleged corruption by his family and his cronies.