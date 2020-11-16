Malawi: Covid-19 Financial Probe Report Over - Ombudsman

15 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says a probe into how Covid-19 funds have been used by the government is over.

However, Chizuma could not say exactly when the report on investigations would be released.

She said her office has concluded compiling the final report though.

In April this year, the office commenced investigations after reports emerged that some public officers were abusing Covid-19 funds.

This report comes hot on the heels on allegations that the DPP led government abused the covid-19 money.

At this stage there allegations of lack of accountability, accessibility and responsiveness of services under the national covid-19 response plan for the month of March this year.

According to Chizuma her office will next week announce the date the report will be released.

