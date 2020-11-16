Zimbabwe: Fans Scold Artists Over Shoddy Ginimbi Painting

16 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Fans of late flamboyant businessman and socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure Saturday roasted some local artists for doing a shoddy job on his paintings.

Three sketches of Ginimbi were pitched along the road leading to his Domboshava mansion for fans and friends to feast their eyes on.

Things however took a turn when fans started mocking the 'disrespectful' paintings supposedly depicting the late socialite.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, fans disapproved of the 'shoddy' job pointing out that the facial features were nowhere close to those of the late tycoon.

Others ridiculed the artists' work comparing it with that of South Africa's controversial artist, Rasta.

"This is not the Genius we know, please cover those paintings," said one fan.

Another chipped in, "This work is obviously inspired by Rasta, it's poorly done, Ginimbi's face did not look like that."

"I don't know if the paintings are depicting Ginimbi or someone else," added another fan.

Ginimbi died aged 36 along with three of his friends, Michelle 'Moana' Amuli, Limumba Karim and Alichia Adams in a freak road accident early hours of Sunday last week along Borrowdale road in Harare.

He was laid to rest Saturday at his luxurious Domboshava mansion.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.