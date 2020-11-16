Zambia: Cassava Demand Overtakes Maize - Katambo

The demand for cassava is overtaking that of maize on both the local and regional market, the ministry of Agriculture has observed.

Agriculture minister Michael Katambo has said cassava is one cash crop whose market is booming due to its various industrial use.

He said in an interview that Government was supporting the production of cassava as it had a wide value chain and proved to contribute to the development of the country.

"Cassava market is now overtaking maize because it is now used in mineral processing, mealie meal blending, alcohol and ethanol production, and energy generation. With this corona virus, it is now also being used to make hand sanitisers," he said.

