Zambia: 'Time to Fly Like an Eagle'

16 November 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Sandra Mwila

ZAMBIA coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević says failure to beat Botswana today will be wasted effort after Thursday's 2-1 win in the Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group H qualifying race.

Micho said in an interview that he was aware that nothing than a win would spell the end of the road in the qualifying race unless Zimbabwe fail to beat Algeria in Harare in today's other group fixtures.

"The 2-1 we recorded will not mean anything if we don't put a stamp on the final leg. We're fully aware of where we have been... we were rock bottom but now we have three points meaning we still need to work hard and beat Botswana again," Micho said.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.