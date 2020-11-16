Zambia: 'Time to Fly Like an Eagle'

ZAMBIA coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević says failure to beat Botswana today will be wasted effort after Thursday's 2-1 win in the Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group H qualifying race.

Micho said in an interview that he was aware that nothing than a win would spell the end of the road in the qualifying race unless Zimbabwe fail to beat Algeria in Harare in today's other group fixtures.

"The 2-1 we recorded will not mean anything if we don't put a stamp on the final leg. We're fully aware of where we have been... we were rock bottom but now we have three points meaning we still need to work hard and beat Botswana again," Micho said.

