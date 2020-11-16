Zimbabwe: Binga Chief Sinamagonde Dies

16 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ONE of Binga district's long serving traditional chiefs, Chief Sinamagonde of Lusulu has died at the age of 78.

Chief Sinamagonde had been unwell for a long time and succumbed while on admission to St Luke's Hospital in Lupane on Friday morning.

Chief Siansali of Kariyangwe, a neighbouring ward to Lusulu confirmed the death.

"As Matabeleland North particularly Binga, we have lost one of our own. We lost Chief Sinamagonde on Friday around 9am and the tentative day of burial is Wednesday," said Chief Siansali.

He said more details will be availed by family.

Lusulu ward councillor Anthony Sibanda said the chief had been unwell for some time.

Binga has 17 chiefs administering over 25 wards.

The district is now short of two chiefs following the death of Chief Binga in December last year following a long illness.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.