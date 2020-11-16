Namibia: Ndafoluma Back With a Bang

LUKAS "The Demolisher" Ndafoluma beat Chris Ukelo on a fifth round technical knockout in the main bout of the Back to Action boxing bonanza on Saturday evening.

Ndafoluma took control early on, staggering Ukelo with a big right in the first round, but he took a while to break him down.

By the second round Ukelo started holding on and slowing down the tempo, but by the third Ndafoluma once again landed a strong left hook.

Ukelo kept on trying to slow the fight down, and in the fourth round was deducted a point for holding.

The end finally came early in the fifth round when Ndafoluma sent Ukelo crashing into the ropes with a right hook. Ukelo managed to beat the count, but was unsteady on his feet and the referee had no hesitation in stopping the fight.

"It was a great win for me after a long break and I'm just happy to be back and doing what I love," Ndafoluma said after the fight.

"I just took it easy and took my time. I used my experience and broke him down slowly," he added.

His promoter Kiriata Kamanya said his quality shone through.

"He controlled the fight, he knows what he's doing and he remained focussed.

He hasn't fought for a year and has been in the gym for nine months, but he just showed his quality," he said.

Ndafoluma was certainly in a different class to Ukelo, with his record now standing at 18 wins, three losses and one no contest, while Ukelo's record stands at seven wins and eight losses.

In the main supporting bout Anthony Jarmann beat Daniel Kashela on a third round TKO after the referee stopped the fight one minute 51 seconds into the round.

Jarmann dominated from the start with his longer reach, and regularly found the target with his jab and combinations.

Kashela didn't offer much, rushing in at times and throwing some wild haymakers that hardly troubled Jarmann.

Jarmann's record now stands at 17 wins, three losses and one draw, while Kashela's record stands at nine wins, 12 defeats and two draws.

Nathaniel Kakololo, who currently holds the Africa Boxing Union featherweight title and the World Boxing Federation international featherweight title, scored a unanimous points victory against Johannes Niikoti, with all three referees scoring it 58-56 in his favour.

Kakololo landed some snappy jabs and combinations, but Niikoti was not overawed and took the fight to him in the final rounds. It was Kakololo's 10th professional win, along with one loss and one draw, while Niikoti's record stands at six wins, five losses and three draws.

Bernard Bernard and Nestor Amukoto dished up an action-packed welterweight fight over four rounds, with Bernard eventually winning on a split decision (39-37, 37-39, 39-38).

In a heavyweight fight, Sirongo Kasera made quick work of Walter Mukololi, knocking him down with his first shot in anger, as the referee stopped the fight after only 36 seconds of the first round. It was Sirongo's third successive win and Mukololi's second successive defeat.

In a flyweight fight, Immanuel Josef beat Ruben Kandimba on a third round TKO, while Gabriel Jamba and Theofilus Nashilongo drew their bantamweight fight, with all three judges scoring it 38-38.