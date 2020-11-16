Ethiopia: Claims of Mediation in Uganda Inaccurate - Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check

16 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The claims by various news outlets that Ethiopian officials are expected to take part in mediation talks with TPLF in Uganda are inaccurate, Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check said.

The claim of mediation in Uganda is not substantiated by the State of Emergency Task Force, it added.

The Federal government is committed to upholding the rule of law in the Tigray Region, it said.

It further called on the media entities to always corroborate claims regarding Ethiopia's rule of law operations by confirming with the State of Emergency Task Force Media Secretariat as a basic journalism practice.

Read the original article on ENA.

