Ethiopia, Turkey Foreign Ministers Discuss About Ongoing Operation in Tigray

15 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone conversation today regarding the ongoing operation in Tigray.

During the occasion, Demeke briefed his Turkish counterpart on the objectives of the Federal government of Ethiopia in carrying out the current operation.

He recounted how the TPLF junta shamelessly attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Forces and tried to rob military equipment from the base.

"The action of the TPLF is not only criminal but also is tantamount to treason since it compromised the sovereignty of the country," he said.

He said the government of Ethiopia is committed to bring the TPLF criminals to justice and restore the rule of law to the region.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, for his part said the government of Turkey understands the decision of the federal government of Ethiopia to take action to maintain law and order in the region.

He expressed his confidence that the operation would end soon and not compromise the safety of civilians.

Upon concluding their discussion, Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated his Ethiopian counterpart upon his appointment as the Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.