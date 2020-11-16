Nigeria: JSS1, SS1 Students in Kano Resume Classes - Commissioner

16 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Kano State Government has approved Nov. 16, for full resumption of Junior Secondary School, JSS-1 and Senior Secondary SS-1 Students' academic activities in both public and private schools in the state.

Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, the state's Commissioner for education, announced this in a statement by Public Relations Officer of the ministry Aliyu Yusuf.

He said that all JSS-1 and SS-1 students in boarding Schools resumed yesterday, Nov. 15, while those in the Day schools would resume today, Nov. 16.

"The pupils of Primary schools 1-6 should also resume fully from Monday, Nov. 16, as against the earlier directives that categorises dates for their going to school," he said.

He called on the parents whose children are in those classes to comply by returning them on the slated dates.

The commissioner then directed the Directors/Principals and other stakeholders to be prepared for the resumption exercise.

It could be recalled that the students of JSS-1 and SS-1 were directed to stay at home for five weeks. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.