Ethiopia: Commentators Say Govt Should Keep On Restoring Constitutional Order in Tigray State

The crime that the TPLF junta committed against the National Defense Forces is historical blunder, shameful and unacceptable by anyone's standards, said commentators. Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald Spokesperson of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Kejela Merdassa, said the law enforcement operations in Tigray State that are being carried out by the government is sensible as the Constitution and Constitutional order must be maintained.

Indicating that the federal government has been tolerant enough and at the same time trying to resolve differences for the two years and plus though the TPLF junta group had declined the offer and performed numerous illegal activities that puts the sovereignty of the nation at risk.

By using the civilian population of Tigray as human shields, the junta has been pushing the government's offer for peaceful dialogue aside, he added. "Everything has a limit. Countries should not involve as the issue is an internal affair. The right time for the negotiation has phased out.

The major aim of the operation is to enforce rule of law. The government needs to do diplomacy activities and should inform the international community's towards the aim." For his take on the issue, Maj. Gen. Merdassa Lelissa said seen from military perspective, the attack can be taken as war crime.

To make things worse, the act was committed by a group that presents itself as the guardian of Tigray people which make the crime more horrific and gut-wrenching. He stressed that the people of Tigray should condemn the evil act reminding both the heartfelt and selfless activities that the defense forces have done for them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged that the rebel group should be brought to justice as they have wronged the people, betrayed the defense forces and put the sovereignty of the nation at risk. President of Former Ethiopian Armed Forces Association, Sgt. Birhanu Amare on his part stressed that the government should continue its measures until the TPLF junta is beaten and apprehended.

He further noted that the government should also strengthen its operations until the criminals held responsible and the rule of law is respected. It is to be noted that the outlawed junta enacted election law that the House of Federation has voided.

It also annulled the activities that came on the heels of the election law such as the election commission and the ensued election. The house recently also banned the State Council and highest executing body and instructed the federal government to put in place a new interim administration per the constitution.