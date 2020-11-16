Ethiopia: 'TPLF Junta Is Source of Misery to the People of Tigray'

The Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) Junta is a kind of mafia collection who has been tormenting the country for the past twenty nine years and becoming a source of misery to the people of Tigray.

The remark came as The Ethiopian Herald held a telephonic interview on Friday with Dr. Aregawi Berhe, Chairperson of the Tigray Democratic Party (TDP).

He said the junta has been condemned by the House of Peoples' Representatives in particular and the entire Ethiopians in general. They have infringed themselves in the region and trying to create a de facto state.

Members of the junta have blatantly attacked the federal army of the country that has been defending the country from foreign aggressors and internal collaborators he said, adding attacking the national defense force is tantamount to intimidating the sovereignty of the country; so in all aspects these guys are heading towards dismantling the country with a view to quenching selfish interest.

So now the federal government is taking legal measures to hunt the culprits and leaders of these mafia groups. Of course, the government of Ethiopia has shown reluctance despite the provocation from the TPLF junta in Mekelle, he added.

According to Dr. Aregawi, the junta has been building over a quarter of a million local army (Special Force) and misusing the scarce resources of the people of Tigray for this purpose compressing an oppression yoke on the shoulders of the innocent Tigraways. Patience should always have limits as gong beyond limit keeps the advantage of the perpetrators.

Since they were not interested in a peaceful negotiation and round table discussion, they have to be told in the language they can understand and have to appear before the law. They have snatched the entire right of the people of Tigray especially after the reform.