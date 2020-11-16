Uganda: UPDF Soldier Sentenced to 90 Years for Killing Mother, Son

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Court Martial has sentenced a soldier to 90 years for killing two people.

Private Lotukei Paul attached to Bukara army detach, 06 Mountain Battalion 222 Mountain Brigade was convicted of two counts of murder contrary to sub section 188 and 189 of the penal code act.

Mountain Division Court Martial Sitting at Muhoti Barracks in Fortportal heard that on October 30, 2020 at about 8pm, Private Lotukei with malice aforethought, unlawfully and intentionally shot and killed one Pamela Nayebale, 26 and her 9-month-old son, Owen Kusemererwa, after developing an argument with the former over a mobile phone in a bar.

"Basing on the gravity of the offence committed and the evidence produced by prosecution, the sentence is appropriate and this should serve as a lesson to others. UPDF is a people's army that has zero tolerance to criminality, "Court Martial chairman said.