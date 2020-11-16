Zimbabwe: Caps Players Cleared to Train

AFTER conducting their Covid-19 tests at the weekend, CAPS United are scheduled to begin training today as preparations for the PSL mini-league gather momentum.

The Green Machine carried out tests on Saturday.

Although it could not be established whether CAPS United had a clean bill of health, a club official, who requested anonymity, said everything was in place for the club to start their training sessions.

"We have been preparing for this moment and we are ready. All the logistics are in place for the players to resume training.

"We will start our training on Monday (today)," said the official.

Other Premiership clubs, such as Dynamos, Highlanders and Herentals, have since conducted their tests and started training.

This week, most of the clubs are expected to get down to business following an eight-month Covid-19-induced break.

Black Rhinos conducted their tests last week and began training on Wednesday.

Harare City will carry out their tests today. The club will start training once they send their results to the PSL Medical Committee, headed by former national team doctor, Edward Chagonda.

Mutare Premiership newboys, Tenax, also conducted their tests last Thursday and will begin training this morning.

The club recorded a clean bill of health with all the players, and officials, testing negative.

"The communication has been sent to all the clubs to conduct tests. Once the tests are done, the ball is in their courts, on when to start training," said Chagonda.

However, the testing frequency is yet to be agreed on, after the medical committee, dispatched testing kits for single testing.

Sources believe due to the prohibitive costs, ZIFA and the Premier League are likely to settle for once-a-month testing.

The clubs have been encouraged to be more thorough with their daily temperature checking, and monitoring of symptoms while maintaining all the health regulations such as social distancing and sanitising. ZIFA and PSL are pushing for the local game to be played, before the end of the year, and the medical committee have been busy, putting in place the logistics.

The truncated football season will be played in a tournament format.

The competition will be held in a bubble over a period of two weeks.

ZIFA are keen for the tournament to take place to allow players to prepare for the upcoming CHAN tournament set for January in Cameroon.