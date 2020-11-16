South Africa: President Commends South Africa's Double Soccer Triumph

16 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana for their victories in two successive days in Africa's premier soccer contests.

"Our women's and men's national teams have brought great pride and joy to football supporters across our nation.

"Friday the 13th was a day of good fortune for our men's team. Similarly, yesterday's victory by Banyana Banyana showcased the competitive passion and talent of our women's national team.

"The whole country cheered as we shared in a remarkable dual victory," said President Ramaphosa.

On Friday, 13 November 2020, Bafana Bafana beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 in a qualifying game for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

On Saturday, 14 November, Banyana Banyana earned a fourth successive COSAFA Women's Championship title with a 2-1 victory over Botswana.

