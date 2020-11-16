Nigeria: Ukraine-Based Nigerian Artist Urges Adherence to Covid-19 Safety Protocols

16 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

Popular Ukraine-based Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Olajide Orodo, has urged Nigerians to continue to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines to avoid second wave of lockdown.

Orodo, who is also the founder of Glory Music Group, made this call during his visit to Rhythm FM, Naija FM, City FM and others last Tuesday.

His advice is coming after the United Kingdom warned of a second wave lock down.

"Nigerians should ensure they continue to abide by all the Federal Government safety rules and regulations on COVID-19," he added.

According to the artiste, Nigeria doesn't need to go on a second lockdown if the people strictly adhere to the safety rules.

Orodo, also called GMG boss, pledged to educate fans and other Nigerians about the imminent danger the dreaded virus poses to the society.

He called on all stakeholders not to relent in their effort in sensitizing people on the need to wear face mask, to always wash their hands, and keep distance from crowded places.

"l promise to host a mini concert this festive season in line with the federal government's social distancing regulations just to quench the thirst of his fans who have been yearning to hear from him," the GMG boss, said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.