Malawi: Chakwera Party Loyalists Out of All Airport Aprons

15 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered that party loyalists, including dancing women who swam airports' aprons whenever he is leaving the country or coming from abroad, be kicked out.

According to a memo from secretary for Local government, Charles Kalemba, to district commissioners and chief executive officers, Chakwera has directed the ministry of Foreign Affairs that with immediate effect, only a limited number of invited persons will be allowed entry into the airport apron during his departure and return from a visit abroad.

"This is in line with guidelines laid down by the International Air Transport Association (AITA) which exempts from access onto the apron by unauthorized persons.

"The ministry of Foreign Affairs will, in this regard, be responsible for the invitations to the airport apron... ," says the memo in part.

Kalemba says people wishing to see the president off or welcome him on arrival will converge at the main stadium located outside the stadium where Chakwera might wish to address them.

