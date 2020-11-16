Botswana: Football Fraternity Mourns Passing of Wax

Gaborone — The football fraternity was plunged into a sombre mood on Saturday after receiving news that Township Rollers fine prospect and talented goalminder, Wagarre Dikago, was no more.

Wax, as Dikago was fondly known in football circles, reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during a road accident late September.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Rollers goalkeeper, Dikago.

He passed on this morning around 10am owing to complications derived from a car accident he had unfortunately been involved in over a month ago... ." reads part of a statement on Rollers' Facebook page.

Just a day after celebrating his 26th birthday, Dikago was involved in a crash while travelling with club official photographer, Gaonyadiwe Kediseng along the Tlokweng-Maruapula road.

They were rushed to Gaborone Private Hospital and Kediseng who suffered mild injuries was later discharged from hospital.

"Team manager, Motshegetsi Mafa, who visited the duo in hospital revealed that Dikago sustained physical complications that immediately necessitated corrective surgery.

Kediseng sustained milder injuries and was stable, recovering in a general ward" announced the club's Facebook page after the September accident.

Dikago's talent was undoubtedly undeniable. In 2015, he was picked by Extension Gunners after turning up for his home sides Green Lovers FC and Miscellaneous in Serowe.

Two years later, Rollers plucked Dikago to its camp.

Dikago would spend a couple of games warming the bench at Rollers vying for the same position with the tried and tested Mwampole Masule, Kabelo Dambe and Keeagile Kgosipula.

He waited for his chance and when it finally came, he cemented his position as Rollers' first-choice shotstopper.

Waking up to the sad news on Saturday, football fans, analysts and commentators took to Dikago's Facebook account to pay their last respects.

