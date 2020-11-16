Zimbabwe: Four Perish in Kariba Road Accident With Three of Them Burnt in Mangled Mercedes C200

15 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Walter Nyamukondiwa — At least four people died and three others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving a BMW X5 and a Mercedes Benz C200 about 2km from Kariba Airport this afternoon.

The horrific accident resulted in one of the vehicles, the Benz, catching fire, burning the three occupants who were trapped inside.

Kariba Municipality Fire Brigade managed to put out the fire and personnel are making frantic efforts to retrieve the bodies.

The driver of the BMW X5 who was reportedly headed for Harare, died on the spot while the three occupants were seriously injured and taken to Kariba District Hospital.

The mangled body of the BMW had its bonnet compressed to the driver's seat while the Benz had its engine detached and tossed about 10 metres from the vehicle.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.