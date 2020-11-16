Nigeria: Troops Rescue Nine Kidnapped Persons On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

16 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The driver and a passenger lost their lives in the gunfight.

The Kaduna State Government says troops on internal security operations have rescued nine persons kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday afternoon.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said that the government received operational feedback that the victims were rescued by troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS).

He explained that the troops on routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis of the Kaduna-Abuja road, received a distress call around 4p.m., indicating that bandits had blocked the highway.

"The bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt.

"On getting to the location, they realised that bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus with registration No. Kaduna: MKA-151," he said.

According to him, the troops immediately mobilised and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued the nine persons.

"Regrettably, the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.

"The Kaduna state government wishes to send its condolence to their families and pray for God to grant them eternal rest," he said.

He said the government will continue to work hard, in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve the security situation on the highway.

Mr Aruwan said that the government was also working in collaboration with Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano State government, as well as the military, the police, Department of State Service and relevant stakeholders towards enhancing security in the region.(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

