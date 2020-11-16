Nigeria: 'Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again' On Stage for Yuletide

16 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prisca Sam-Duru

Basking in the success of the production of six enthralling plays - 'Loud Whispers', 'Isale Eko', 'Oba Esugbayi', '3some', 'Emotan', and 'Aremu', Joseph Edgar's Duke of Shomolu Productions' rich theatre tradition returns in December with 'Our Duke has gone mad again'.

The play, a beautifully written emotive anthology of works, is a family-friendly production that will run for two days - Dec 25 and 26, 2020.

Billed to be staged at the serene The Finery, Probyn Road Ikoyi, Lagos, the play is directed by Segun Adefila, with William Benson serving as Coordinating Director and Dr Ibiene Ogolo, Mofoluwake Edgar, and Olisa Adibua as co-Executive Producers.

Featuring a cast of professional actors including Patrick Diabuah, kelvin Mary Ndukwe, Kemi Bickersteth, and the highly talented Chantal Edgar, the show will engage the audience by mirroring their life through the eyes of the Duke of Shomolu.

Although, a skeletal version was shown by Segun Adefila in his Arts Place in Bariga, recently, audiences will be seeing it for the very first time in its robust form.

"From cast to the venue which is the lush gardens nestled in upper-class Ikoyi, to the dress code prescribed for attendees as well as the celebration of prominent Nigerians who have supported the Duke of Shomolu and Nigerian theatre by extension, this is a massively different production", Joseph Edgar said.

He further explained that "'Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again' is a beautifully written anthology of works running the whole gamut of emotions ranging from excitement at life, down to the sharp pain of sorrow occasioned by the loss of a loved one. The monologue will serve as a soothing balm on the society which is just emerging from the ravages of the pandemic. It will also serve as a guide and an arrowhead on the way to self-reawakening. They will provide unusual entertainment while addressing issues of life and living."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.