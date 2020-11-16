Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Explores Two Catchments for Underground Water Sources

Bulawayo City Council in conjunction with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) have invited suitably qualified firms to explore underground sources of water at two catchment areas in a bid to alleviate critical water shortages that have tormented the city for years.

The city has been battling to contain water shortages which have resulted in those owning boreholes selling the necessity to desperate residents.

But in a government gazette published recently, BCC and ZINWA invited suitably qualified firms to explore underground water sources.

"The ZINWA in conjunction with BCC seeks to carry out a feasibility study to assess the potential for new underground water sources in the Matobo area (Mzingwane Catchment) and Sawmills area (Gwayi Catchment).

"In this regard, the services of an expert consultant are required," the notice said.

Authorities invited registered firms with proven record accomplishments, qualifications and experience to submit their expressions of interest to carry out the feasibility study.

The invited firms are expected to prepare the water development feasibility report leading to test borehole drilling in areas with potential for groundwater, recommend drilling depths and supervise borehole drilling.

The expected service providers must be registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and submit CVs of qualified and experienced personnel with at least a Master of Science degree in Hydrogeology or the equivalent and with 10 years' post qualification experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The water authority is also expecting a minimum of three reference letters to prove that the consultants have undertaken works of a similar nature regionally and internationally, detailed company profile, bank statements, company registration document, valid tax clearance certificates and a summary of the company's experience in developing similar solutions.

"The Zimbabwe National Water Authority reserves the right to reject any expression of interest if it is deemed or determined that the company or organisation has directly or through an agent, engaged in corrupt, fraudulent, collusive, coercive or obstructive practices in competing for the Contract or has been declared ineligible," the statement said.

As part of long-term efforts to address the water crisis the African Development Bank (AfDB) is supporting the city with a $33 million grant under the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP).