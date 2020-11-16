Zimbabwe: Global Cosmetics Line Hunts for Local Brand Ambassadors

15 November 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Kennedy Nyavaya

Skincare and make-up brand Flori Roberts will next week announce names of three models chosen in a competition to select ambassadors of the cosmetics line in Zimbabwe and other African countries where they intend to set up shop soon.

Founded 55 years ago in the United States, Flori Roberts is considered the first skincare make-up brand to be developed specifically for women of colour and it opened its local doors in 2013.

In an interview with Standard Style recently at a meet-and-greet event to present the final 15 contestants picked from over 300 entries in August, the brand's director in Zimbabwe, Victor Gurajena, said they started the initiative to get relatable representatives for their growing brand.

"The idea behind the face is that this is an international brand. So over the years we have been using faces from the United States, but lately we have realised that the only way we can connect more with our people is to use a face that they can relate to and resonate with," said Gurajena.

Their wide-ranging beauty products are accessible in Edgars Stores countrywide and have gained a loyal customer base over the years, prompting the suppliers to plough back into the community, according to Gurajena.

"In this partnership with the brand, there has to be mutual benefits that flow to both parties and in this case one of the things that people tend to overlook is just the opportunity to showcase for an international brand," he said.

"That, apart from the financial benefits, is a plus, and depending on what skills someone possesses, we can also give them the opportunity to work for Flori Roberts in Zimbabwe."

He added that with Zimbabwe being the first market Flori Roberts has been operating from in the continent, their scheduled expansion would give the models a chance to be influencers across Africa.

"We are also working towards establishing footprints in a number of markets. So that in itself can also give someone an opportunity to start modelling and be the face of a brand in those markets as well when we start rolling out," added Gurajena.

