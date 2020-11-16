Uganda: E-Learning Is a Step in the Right Direction

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected several sectors in Uganda, including education. More than 73,000 learning institutions have been closed since March 20 as part of efforts to contain its spread.

This has left many learners, parents, teachers and other stakeholders very anxious as they await the government's guidance on the way forward.

At this time of the year, learners would be getting ready to do their end of year examinations; those in candidate classes would be preparing for the final examinations which run between October and December.

Recent developments, however, have seen the re-opening of schools for candidate classes and a good number of learners, especially in urban areas have continued to learn through different mediums, including e-learning.

A number of education institutions in Uganda and around the world have made a quick temporary shift to virtual classes in an effort to realise continuous learning.

There has, however, been a slow rate adoption of e-learning in Uganda as the education system is largely built as a "brick and mortar system" that requires physical interaction between learners and teachers.

With often overcrowded classes in many schools, observation of social distancing, a crucial guideline to fighting the spread of Covid-19 will see the need to reflect on the provision of e-learning as a step to ensure minimal loss on learning for the many children still at home.

Numerous calls have been made to government to adopt e-learning as the main medium of teaching in a situation where learning institutions are not fully reopened to all classes.

While they cite good arguments like how costly and risky it is to reopen schools, they neglect the reality of the average Ugandan: a low-income earner for whom it is nearly impossible to purchase the equipment, let alone bear the cost of the Internet access e-learning requires.

Uganda also does not have an e-learning policy in place to provide guidance on execution of online education. Additionally, the National IT survey 2017/2018 showed that only 65.3 per cent, 21.8 per cent, 5.9 per cent and 10.8 per cent of households in Uganda owned a radio, a television set, computer at home and, or a household telephone respectively.

This is not to mention the low rate of technology adoption in our education sector because of the high costs involved in setting up such infrastructure, high Internet costs, and high taxes.

Adopting e-learning in our education institutions will be a step in the right direction, but it should only be enforced as a substitute for physical teaching if the government reduces the costs of accessing Internet and removing the extra taxes levied on that service like social media tax (OTT), provide free Internet to its own schools, massive investment in infrastructure like extension of electricity to rural areas, among others.

Plans for government to provide at least 10 million radio sets to every household and 137,466 solar-powered television sets to villages for continued learning have been communicated.

However, with the economic slump made worse by Covid-19, the huge health expenditure on fighting Covid-19 and preparations for the forthcoming general election, implementation of that plan hangs in balance.

Ultimately, any attempts to salvage the academic year whether learners are physically present or not in schools will require that this is done in a non-discriminatory manner.

Mr Joseph Kasasa is an intern at the Administration and Communications, Uwezo Uganda.