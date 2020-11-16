Uganda: Gulu Halts Issuing Licences for New Fuel Filling Stations

Gulu City Council has been directed to halt the issuing of licences for the establishment of new fuel filling stations within the central business district.

Ms Amanda Ngabirano, the chairperson of National Physical Planning Board (NPPB), made the directive while meeting leaders and stakeholders in Gulu City last week.

Ms Ngabirano said filling stations are risky in case of fire outbreaks.

Before becoming a city, Gulu Municipal Council's physical planning department had cleared the establishment of 16 fuel filling stations within the central business district, some of which do not conform to the regulations put in place by planning authorities.

Ms Ngabirano said most filling stations are situated within a distance of one kilometre instead of the recommended three-kilometer distance.

She added that the unchecked stations interfere with the traffic flow because of several entry and exit points for motorists.

She said due to poor utilization of the available space for infrastructural development, most urban areas across the country are showing signs of what she described as "disorderly growth".

"Our country has lost much because by ignoring physical planning, we shall establish the legality of the existing filling stations in Gulu City and how they were given the greenlight to operate in already congested areas," Ms Ngabirano said.

She advised potential investors, who intend to establish filling stations in Gulu City to drop the idea until the controversies are rectified.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile the undersecretary at the Lands ministry, Mr Richard Juuko, said the laws governing the development of the newly-created cities across the country are nearing completion, as the same have reached consultation stage.

"In the new law, compliance is a must because we are advocating for organised urban development where people can develop according to plans," Mr Juuko said.

Ms Paulin Lukway, the deputy mayor of Gulu Municipal Council, who attended the sensitisation meeting blamed the technocrats over failure to implement council resolutions, adding that the practice has affected the onset of the newly-created city.

"Some of the irregularities would have been adjusted before it goes out of hand but the enforcement department is not functioning as expected," Ms Lukway said.

Gulu City is among the newly created cities that commenced operations on July 1.