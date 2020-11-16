Tanzania: Dar in Spotlight of Mental Illnesses

THE provision of mental health awareness services to members of the public has been described as one of the best measures to save many people from suffering from mental disorders.

This was said at the weekend by Dar es Salaam Regional Mental Health Coordinator, Dr Francis Lukuwi, who said public awareness campaigns should be staged across the country, aiming at educating people on what to do to avoid becoming victims of mental health diseases.

Dr Lukuwi said about 1,000 to1,500 mental health patients had been treated at three referral hospitals in Dar es Salaam Region - Temeke, Mwananyamala and Amana.

Dr Lukuwi said the incidence of mental illnesses was very high in Dar es Salaam and out of five people, one was a victim, hence he advised such people to see mental health specialists, including psychologists.

"For now, people are at least getting the courage to go to health centres to seek guidance on what to do, but we want many people to benefit from mental health services given the prevalence of mental diseases in the country," he stressed.

According to research, about 300 mental health patients have been treated at Temeke Hospital, while previously the number was high between 300 and 900 mental health patients. He said for Dar es Salaam Region they provided services to between 3,000 and 5,000 mental health patients.

According to him, most mental health patients in Dar es Salaam are drug addicts like methadone.

He said these deserved to attend health clinics to help them recover.

Dr Lukuwi further pointed out that people aged between 15 and 35 years and those above 45 years were the ones at high risk of suffering from mental diseases, noting that life hardships led to stress, one of the factors of mental diseases.

He said many people were being affected by mental disorders because they lacked information on how to cope with mental distress.

World Mental Health Day is commemorated on October 10 every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilising efforts in support of mental health.

Although the general perception of mental illness has improved over the past decades, studies show that stigma against mental illness is still a big problem due to lack of education.