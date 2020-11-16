Tanzania: Magistrates Warned Againt Soliciting, Receiving Bribes

THE High Court of Tanzania Sumbawanga Zone's Judge in Charge David Mrango has warned magistrates and staff in Katavi and Rukwa regions to refrain from soliciting and receiving bribes.

They were also urged to abstain from uttering improper language while serving their clients.

Justice Mrango insisted that the High Court of Tanzania in Sumbawanga Zone would not hesitate to hold accountable any magistrates as well as staff who would be found to be corrupt and unfriendly to stakeholders.

Justice Mrango issued such warning yesterday while launching newly constructed buildings which would serve as Laela Primary Court and Sumbawanga District Court.

"I call upon all leaders to ensure the court staff provide best services to people and that such services should reflect the beauty of the newly-built court buildings. We should abstain from uttering improper language to our clients and stakeholders who are citizens ... Likewise we must refrain from indulging ourselves in bribing activities."

Equally Justice Mrango called upon all district commissioners of Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga through Magistrate Ethic Committees to educate residents to make use of them by submitting their grievances of unethical behaviour of some of court magistrates and staff who were breaching professional ethics while discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, Justice Mringo said the project of newly built court building in Laela Town cost 493,026,951/- and was a result of High Court of Tanzania Five-Year Strategic Plan from 2015/16 to 2019/20 fiscal years.

"Therefore, during the 2018/19 fiscal year Rukwa Region was given three projects of constructing primary courts at Msanzi (Kalambo), Mtowisa along the Lake Rukwa Rift Valley Basin and Laela Town (Sumbawanga) - all buildings have been launched," he added.

For his part, Rukwa Region Tanzania Buildings Agency (TBA) Acting Manager Mohamed Mhando said construction had been completed by 100 per cent, adding the building was handed over to the High Court of Tanzania on October, 2 this year.