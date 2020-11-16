Tanzania: Kigoma Rice, Maize Farmers Now Can Access Yara Fertiliser

YARA Tanzania has launched 'MiCROP fertiliser' in Kigoma Region to help maize and rice smallholders increase production.

Launching the new product in Kasulu at the weekend and witnessed by government officials, farmers, distributors and reporters, Yara Commercial Manager Philipo Mwakipesile said the product meant a lot in helping smallholder farmers to get more crop yield.

Mr Mwakipesile said the new blended fertiliser, which targets small-scale farmers, has zinc and sulphur micronutrients required for high crop yield.

"We are proud of launching MiCROP fertiliser in Kigoma Region where maize and rice smallholder farmers will get more yields and improve their incomes and also increase food production," he said.

According to Mr Mwakipesile, the fertiliser will be blended locally at Yara Plant in Dar es Salaam.

"This is in line with the government's initiative to promote and build an industrial economy by 2025. We (Yara Tanzania) are behind the move as this time round we are producing it right here," he said.

He called on farmers to utilise MiCROP for high crop yield, adding that it would be distributed countrywide. During the event, the Yara Tanzania team handed over the fertiliser to their distributors and showcased product samples.

Earlier, Kasulu District Agricultural Officer Masalo Aron said the product launch in the district was a result of a request from farmers who wanted the firm to bring the product closer to them.

"We really appreciate services rendered by Yara Tanzania in Kigoma especially in Kasulu and I am optimistic that MiCROP will boost crop production," Mr Aron said.