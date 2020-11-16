Tanzania: Kigoma Rice, Maize Farmers Now Can Access Yara Fertiliser

16 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YARA Tanzania has launched 'MiCROP fertiliser' in Kigoma Region to help maize and rice smallholders increase production.

Launching the new product in Kasulu at the weekend and witnessed by government officials, farmers, distributors and reporters, Yara Commercial Manager Philipo Mwakipesile said the product meant a lot in helping smallholder farmers to get more crop yield.

Mr Mwakipesile said the new blended fertiliser, which targets small-scale farmers, has zinc and sulphur micronutrients required for high crop yield.

"We are proud of launching MiCROP fertiliser in Kigoma Region where maize and rice smallholder farmers will get more yields and improve their incomes and also increase food production," he said.

According to Mr Mwakipesile, the fertiliser will be blended locally at Yara Plant in Dar es Salaam.

"This is in line with the government's initiative to promote and build an industrial economy by 2025. We (Yara Tanzania) are behind the move as this time round we are producing it right here," he said.

He called on farmers to utilise MiCROP for high crop yield, adding that it would be distributed countrywide. During the event, the Yara Tanzania team handed over the fertiliser to their distributors and showcased product samples.

Earlier, Kasulu District Agricultural Officer Masalo Aron said the product launch in the district was a result of a request from farmers who wanted the firm to bring the product closer to them.

"We really appreciate services rendered by Yara Tanzania in Kigoma especially in Kasulu and I am optimistic that MiCROP will boost crop production," Mr Aron said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.