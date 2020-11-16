Tanzania: Clerics Invited to Invest in Religious Tourism

16 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Dodoma

THE government has invited clerics from across the world to invest in various strategic projects in Dodoma that include religious tourism.

Religious and spiritual tourism refers to travel for religious or spiritual purposes such as undertaking a pilgrimage and visiting sacred sites.

Speaking during the ongoing "fire conference" ministered by American evangelist Dr. Dana Morey, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr. Binilith Mahenge said it was high time religious leaders should seize the opportunity offered by the city council to invest in the region.

"This is an opportunity that has been given by the authorities; an opportunity to all people and religious leaders," he said.

Dr. Mahenge thanked the clerics for their efforts to mobilise voters to take part in the justended general election.

He noted that the leaders had pleaded for peace during the October 28 polls won by President John Magufuli of the ruling CCM party.

"The government is grateful and extends its sincere appreciation as the elections have ended peacefully," he said.

Dr Mahenge recalled the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was through prayers that the nation also became safe.

"Several religious leaders mobilised their followers to register and subsequently vote for the presidential, parliamentary and local council elections. Tanzanians became united and when they prayed to God, they were heard," he said.

Dr Morey, who concluded his four-day mass prayers on Sunday in Dodoma, praised President Magufuli for working hand in hand with religious leaders and Tanzanians to maintain peace.

He urged Tanzanians to uphold peace and unity, warning that several places are still struggling to reach where Tanzania is.

He also praised President Magufuli for inviting God to help fight the pandemic which is still ravaging several nations

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.