Tanzania: Nemc Sees Trade Projects Doubling in Next 5 Years

THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC) on Sunday predicted a surge in business and investment projects in the next five years on account that Tanzania was safe and politically stable.

Commenting on NEMC's trade/investment facilitation strategy in the next half a decade, NEMC DirectorGeneral Samuel Gwamaka said in Dar es Salaam at the weekend that Tanzania had strong democratic foundations, was a tranquil nation with hospitable people and the government was responsive to reforms and suggestions of the private sector.

He said those elements together forecast that business and trade projects would double in the next five years under the fifth phase government.

Dr Gwamaka said NEMC as a strategic government agency would support business and investment projects to strengthen the foundation of Tanzania's young middle-income economy.

"Our job will be to cooperate with prospective and established investors and their consultants to meet speedily their expectations and hopes and make their ventures successful without doing harm to the environment," he said.

Responding to a questioner, Dr Gwamaka said NEMC's strategy was based on analysis of prevailing national, regional and global political situations, strong cooperation between government agencies, the kind of support the private sector enjoyed from the government, eye-catching regional trade volumes and opportunities and strong attention the government paid to physical and soft infrastructure such as roads, railway, electricity and information communication technology (ICT).

"We are optimistic that our business and investment projects will double. We have improved our systems and service delivery," he said adding, "we have ended red tape and corruption, the two elements we think delayed processing and offering permits to applicants."

Dr Gwamaka said NEMC had developed a practice of visiting and explaining to members of the business community the dictates of the Environmental Management Act, 2004 and its Regulations, saying the practice had reduced complaints, reinforced efforts to fight against corruption and speeded up the registration of projects.