Nigeria: Locally-Made Combat Vehicles Improving Military Operations - Buratai

Kaduna — The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that vehicles produced by the Command Engineering Deport of the Nigeria Army have increased the military's capabilities to defeat Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

Buratai said this during the commissioning of COAS Intervention Projects; A&C Vehicles Assembly Plant, Smart Factory, Officer Transit Accommodation and Soldiers Accommodation at the deport in Kaduna.

"Eight units of 'EZUGWU' had been inducted into Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation SAHEL SANITY. The vehicles have significantly improved our capability to defeat our common adversary, Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province," said Buratai, who was represented by the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj-Gen. Jamil Sarham.

He added, "Additional defence logistic requirements produced through this collaboration include Light Armoured Tactical Vehicle, Special Patrol Vehicle, Mobile Field Bakery and Mobile Borehole Drilling Machine among others. Succinctly, these platforms are aiding the NA to perform its constitutional roles across all spectra of warfare such as the ongoing Counterinsurgency (COIN) operations in the North East and other operations."

Commander of the deport, Sunday Araoye, said the new technology will help them build world class components for military hard ware.