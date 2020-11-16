Nigeria: Govt Releases 2020 Common Entrance Examination Results

16 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Judd-Leonard

The Federal Government has released the results of the recently conducted National Common Entrance Examination by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for admission into the 110 Unity Schools nationwide.

The entrance examination which took place on October 17 had in registration 92,591, with 70,580 sitting for the examination and 16,714 unavoidable absent.

Presenting the results in Abuja, the nation's capital, to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the NECO's acting Registrar, Godwill Obioma, said the examination went smoothly and was monitored and supervised by both external and internal supervisors.

The overall best student is from anambra with a score of 199 out of 200, 2nd best student from Imo state with 198 and 3rd from Ogun with 197

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Conflict Spreads to Involve Eritrea
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Rwandan Coffee Packs Punch in World Market

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.