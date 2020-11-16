Namibia: Teen Girl Reports Gang Rape in Zambezi Region

15 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

A string of rape cases were recorded by the police over the weekend, including the alleged gang rape of a teen girl at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region on Saturday.

According to the police's weekly crime report released on Sunday, it is alleged that four suspects attacked a 17-year-old girl after she had left a nightclub at Katima Mulilo, threatened to stab her if she screamed, pulled her towards a bushy area and raped her.

After raping her, the suspects took her shoes.

The suspects have not been arrested yet and a police investigation is continuing.

The police also announced that a 42-year-old man who is a member of the Namibian Defence Force was arrested on Friday after it was reported that he raped a 14-year-old girl in the Havana area of Windhoek.

The suspect allegedly called the girl into his room, where he promised to give her bread and then raped her.

"The suspect allegedly threatened the girl not to tell anyone but the teenager reported the matter to her father," the police report states.

The suspect was arrested and a police investigation continues.

At Hoachanas in the Hardap region on Friday, it is alleged that a 33-year-old man met a 29-year-old woman at a bar and asked her to go with him to his house.

When she refused, the suspect allegedly grabbed her by her hand and forcefully dragged her to his house, where he raped her. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police.

It is alleged that the woman is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect. She reported the incident to the police and the suspect has been arrested.

