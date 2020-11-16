Kenya: Khaligraph, Otile, Akothee Lose Out to Bongo Artistes in AFRIMMA Awards

Tanzanian artistes yet again have emerged top in the just concluded Africa Music Magazine Awards, better known as Afrimma Awards, in the East Africa categories.

Under the best male East Africa category, those nominated included Otile Brown and Khaligraph Jones from Kenya, The Ben from Rwanda and Gildo Kassa from Ethiopia.

However, bongo star Diamond Platnumz took the prize home, also beating his counterparts from Tanzania including Ali Kiba, Harmonize, Rayvanny and Mbosso.

Best female East Africa category was a tight race with an A-list female line-up.

The list included Akothee, Fena Gitu, Nadia Mukami and Tanasha Donna from Kenya. Zuchu, Maua Sama, Rosa Ree represented Tanzania while from Uganda was Sheebah Karungi and Vimka.

Tanasha, a first time entrant to the awards, lost to her Bff Nandy from Tanzania.

Rema and Simi from Nigeria won the best male and female category in West Africa.

Popular Congolese singer Fally Ipupa was awarded the best male Central Africa while Soraia Ramos from Cape Verde won best female.

From Southern Africa, Master KG of the Jerusalema fame and Sho Madjozi took the best male and female act.

The Best African Group went to Umu Obiligbo from Nigeria.

Tanzania was also able to scoop the best newcomer artiste of the year with Diamond Platnumz's protégé from his Wasafi record label, Zuchu, grabbing the award.

Artiste of the year went to South African singer Master KG whose latest song Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo went viral globally.

This year's Afrimma awards were held virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic that is has resulted in many activities and events being cancelled or taken online.