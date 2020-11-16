Namibia: Pritzen Wins the Namibian Cycle Classic

Marc Pritzen of South Africa won The Namibian Cycle Classic 100km race for the second time in three years on Sunday when he beat Alex Miller and Drikus Coetzee in a sprint to the line.

The three cyclists broke away from the peloton in the Daan Viljoen hills and steadily increased their lead to finish well ahead of the chasing pack.

Pritzen won the race in two hours 31 minutes 32 seconds, with Miller and Coetzee finishing second and third respectively in the same time.

They were followed by Hugo Hahn in 2:33:17, Ingram Cuff (2:33:18) and Gerhard Mans Junior (2:33:18), while Michelle Vorster won the female 100km race and came 36th overall in 2:56:46. Risa Dreyer came second in 3:01:38, and Anneke Steenkamp third in 3:04:26. A total of 107 cyclists finished the 100km category.

Adrian Key, meanwhile won the 60km race in 1:41:20, after beating Tevin Nickel and Leander Borg in a sprint to the line, while Gabriela Raith won the female category and came sixth overall in 1:41:22, followed by Monique du Plessis (1:42:26) and Hilde-Marie Olivier (1:41:27).

A total of 156 cyclists completed the 60km race.

Doriaan Motinga won the 20km race in 40:23, followed by Micah Chase (40:26) and Luke Coomer (40:27), while Kyle Dickerson, who came fourth in 40:28, was also the first female home.

The 100km and 60km results are attached.