Nigeria: Killing of Citizens - IGP Orders Deployment of 5 Mobile Police Units to Edo State

16 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Against the backdrop of attacks by suspected Cultists and criminal elements, particularly escapees and jailed criminals who escaped from two Prison facilities in Benin and Oko, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the deployment of Five (5) Mobile Police Units to Edo state.

This followed fears and uncertainty making the rounds in both Edo and Delta states alleging that seven persons have been killed in Edo state while six persons have been killed in Delta state in the last two days by suspected cultists and other criminal elements.

A senior Police Officer who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the five Mobile Police Units were possibly drawn from units in the North West and Middle Belt parts of the country.

The officer disclosed that the IGPs directive is that escapee prisoners from the prison facilities in Edo state must be apprehended.

He disclosed that the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has pledged logistics and other necessary supports including the provision of patrol vehicles to ensure that the criminal elements are hunted down and arrested.

