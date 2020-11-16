South Africa: A Coffee Chain Where the Silent Treatment Is Appreciated

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

I Love Coffee is a chain of cafés raising awareness about the Deaf community. Staffed mainly by Deaf and hearing-impaired employees, it is a one-of-a-kind social enterprise.

Back in 2016, Gary Hopkins saw coffee as an opportunity to bridge the communication gap between the Deaf and hearing communities. (The word Deaf is spelt with a capital "D" to distinguish it as a culture and linguistic community.) Years later, I Love Coffee has nine cafés in Cape Town and Jo'burg, and is a fully fledged social enterprise creating training and employment opportunities for the Deaf in the hospitality industry.

"It comes down to the fact that sign language isn't really recognised as a language in South Africa, and that has led to great levels of unemployment," says Hopkins, co-founder of the social enterprise.

At I Love Coffee cafés, Deafness is not seen as a disability.

When we visit the central café in Claremont, Cape Town, it is unusually quiet. The typical background music found in most coffee shops is missing. The quietness is punctuated by the hum of coffee machines, light chatter and clanging from the open-plan kitchen.

But the stillness is deceiving. A closer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

