South Africa: Business Highlights of the Week - Richemont, Telkom, Life Healthcare

16 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Gunnion

Richemont connects with online China.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

Alibaba surpassed its previous record in last week's Singles' Day shopping extravaganza, which will leave the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at the end of November in the shade. And Richemont is hitching its wagon to the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Sales for the 11 November Chinese holiday that celebrates people who aren't in a relationship topped $74-billion at last count, almost double 2019's $38.4-billion, and no doubt supported by the shift to online shopping that has been accelerated by Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, many Chinese can't travel abroad and that has stimulated online consumption.

The pandemic, which also emanated from China, has dented Richemont's own sales and it's now looking for more routes to market. Alongside the release of its interim results last week, the luxury goods group announced it was tying up with Alibaba to take a combined 25% stake in a new joint venture with online luxury fashion e-tailer Farfetch as they target rich Chinese consumers with luxury goods.

The deal is aimed at giving Richemont's luxury brands better access to the Chinese market as well as accelerating the digitisation of the global luxury...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

