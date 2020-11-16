South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Extends Condolences Following Suicide of Two Grade 11 Learners

14 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Schäfer extends condolences following suicide of two Grade 11 learners

I am deeply distressed by the news that two of our Grade 11 girls have committed suicide this week.

I would firstly like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the girls, their friends, teachers and all at La Rochelle High School.

I have spoken to the principal, who is devastated but is providing leadership to the school. Counselling has been arranged and the school is being supported by the WCED.

It is tragic that people reach the point that they see no alternative but to end their life. I urge any of our learners who are struggling to cope emotionally to reach out to their teachers who can assist in getting them the help they need, or to call the Safe Schools Hotline (0800 45 46 47).

Let us all do what we can where we can, to support each other to navigate the difficulties that life throws our way.

