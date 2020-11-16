South Africa: Arrest Warrant for Fleeing Bushiris

16 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Pretoria Magistrates Court has today issued a warrant of arrest for couple fugitives, Shepard Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after they contravened their bail conditions last week.

This comes after the two had failed to present themselves at the police station to confirm that they are still in the country, as per their bail conditions. It is understood that they illegally fled to Malawi, their native country, last week.

In a statement on Monday, the Hawks said the Bushiris' bail is cancelled thus forfeiting the R200 000 each, which they had posted as bail.

"They will also forfeit their residence should they not present themselves before court on Thursday, 19 November 2020," the statement says.

Bail conditions included them not travelling beyond Gauteng and North West. They were also expected to report to a police station twice a week, on Monday and Friday.

The Bushiris were early this month released on bail for charges relating to theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100 million investment scheme.

On Monday, the South African government confirmed it had initiated an extradition process in an effort to retrieve the two fugitives.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) confirmed that the fugitive couple did not leave South Africa aboard a flight on which Malawian President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, and his delegation travelled.

