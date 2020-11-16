South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Expresses Condolences On Death of Bongani Mthethwa

press release

KZN Premier shocked and saddened by the passing of Media Liaison Officer Mr Bongani Mthethwa

It is with a deep sense of shock, disbelief, loss, and grief that we announce the sad demise of our media liaison officer, Mr Bongani Mthethwa.

Nyambose, as he was affectionately known, passed away in hospital last night, following a medical operation, after a short illness.

His untimely passing is a sad and inexplicable continuation of a pall of sadness that has continued to trouble us this year, as we have lost other colleagues and comrades who were prominent within the sphere of media and communications, particularly in government as well as the provincial office of the African National Congress.

A seasoned journalist, Mthethwa joined the Office of the Premier in January 2020. Prior to that, he worked in the ANC Department of Information and Publicity, he was a senior journalist at the Sunday Times, based in Durban.

Once he joined the Office of the Premier, he soon adapted quite well to the high demands in his new environment, and emerged as a skilled communicator, and key member of the province's critical media and communications machinery.

With much aplomb, he went about servicing his all-important media stakeholder through regular engagement, mobilisation and information-sharing.

Even when COVID - 19 emerged, engulfing many with uncertainty, fear and anxiety, Nyambose remained steadfast and available to deliver the mandate of our office in his key competency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He played a critical role in support of the provincial COVID - 19 Command Council chaired by the Premier. At this crucial moment he provided leadership, and venturing into COVID - 19 hotspots and using rapid communication channels to keep the nation informed on trends and developments about the pandemic, and how to curb its spread; it is the contribution of people like Nyambose that will go down in history as having been the vital cog on which we owe the effectiveness and relative success of our efforts to save lives.

Described by colleagues in government communications and journalism circles as the gentleman, the soft-spoken Nyambose always displayed a warm and humbly disposition.

He always maintained a sense of professional courtesy when engaging with members of the media, even in times of crisis and pressure.

He can be described as a true patriot who worked for the love of his country and always put the needs of the people of KwaZulu-Natal public first, before those of himself and his own young family. He always went beyond the call of duty.

We will certainly miss his bright, positive, and respectful attitude and energy. We will be visiting his family to lend support.