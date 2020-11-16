South Africa: Free State Small Business Development On Revitalisation of the Township Economy

press release

Revitalization of the township economy is the centerpiece of the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affair's (DESTEA) Enterprise Support Programme aimed at ensuring that local economy remains in the hands of local entrepreneurs. Township business ownership by locals has been diminishing over the years due to the influx of big retailers and foreign owned shops in the townships.

Concerned by what local business call "hi-jacking" of the township economy, DESTEA engaged with some of these major retailers on how the situation can be addressed. "We had to engage with these multinationals to find out how we could loosen their tight grip on the township economy which is effectively throttling and chocking some of the traditional township businesses. We have to put the brakes on this takeover and return this sector to its rightful owners", said DESTEA MEC Makalo Mohale.

This engagement resulted in the partnership between DESTEA, Pick n Pay and ABSA to establish an exciting Pick n Pay Market Store. This concept combines the support of Pick n Pay's supply chain with the store owner's discretion to procure certain locally produced items directly from their own suppliers. This R4.5 Million business investment is a formal convenience store requiring proof of ownership or lease of 350 square meter facility and has a potential of creating fifteen job opportunities. Applicants should be entrepreneurs with identifiable track record and should demonstrate willingness to contribute their skills, time and money into this business. These facilities are earmarked for Sasolburg, Welkom, Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Virginia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, following a careful study of retail patterns in the township, DESTEA has developed a Distribution and Wholesale Programme. This initiative is meant to provide bulk buying support through distribution and wholesale for informal businesses in the townships. This exciting distribution and wholesale opportunity is meant for local wholesalers and distributors that are made up of committed and dedicated people who are currently running a wholesale or distributor looking to upscale or those running a successful organized business for over 3 years or Stokvels with credible business, organizational and financial acumen. A maximum of seven (7) enterprises is envisaged.

Applications for both opportunities are open for Free State entrepreneurs with a valid South African Identity Document, who will subject themselves to assessment and adjudication by DESTEA and or its partners. For more information interested parties may visit DESTEA's website at www.destea.gov.za