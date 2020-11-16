Namibia: Man Attacks Shannon Wasserfall's Boyfriend

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Friday at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, after he allegedly threatened to kill the boyfriend of the late Shannon Wasserfall.

The incident came a day before Wasserfall was laid to rest at the coastal town on Saturday.

According to the police's weekly crime report released on Sunday, it is alleged that the suspect came to the residence of Wasserfall's boyfriend with a group of friends and demanded to talk to him. He refused to open the door and windows.

The suspect then allegedly damaged the wooden door but could not gain entrance to the house.

"The suspect was allegedly carrying a machete, threatening the complainant that he will kill him," the police stated. "The value of the damage to the door is still to be determined. The machete was confiscated and the suspect arrested."

It is further alleged that the suspect in the matter is a relative of Wasserfall's father. Police investigations are continuing.

Wasserfall (22) Shannon went missing about eight months ago, and her body was found buried in a shallow grave in Walvis Bay's dunes last month. She was laid to rest at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

Deputy minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofilus, who also attended the funeral, urged the youth to collectively decide to end similar incidents as soon as possible.

"Shannon carried the dreams and hopes of not only her parents, her son, her brothers and sisters, and friends, but she also carried the hopes of all Namibians. That is why many stood up for her. She is not the only one the country has mourned and stood up for, but every day I pray that she would be the last. But sadly she is not," Theofilus said. Saturday's funeral service was held at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church at Kuisebmond.

Among the speakers was member of parliament Elma Dienda.

"Our young people are lost and they need prayer . . . Namibia, it is not too late. Things can turn around if we go down on our knees," she said. Erongo regional governor Neville Andre, who is also Wasserfall's godfather, said her death should unite communities.

"Darlikie's death will hang over Walvis Bay like a dark cloud. We need to confront the darkness within our communities and is tearing our families apart," he said.

Two suspects, siblings, are currently detained at Walvis Bay over Shannon's murder and will appear in court on 7 December.