Namibia: Chaos At Border As Slain Namibians Arrive Home

Emotions ran high this weekend as the remains of the four fishermen killed by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) were returned to Namibia.

This is amid minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana visiting Impalila Island, the site of the killings, in an attempt to "assess the situation on the ground".

Kawana yesterday told The Namibian that he visited the area in his capacity as fisheries minister as this was an issue affecting fishermen in the area. The minister tried to address the protesters on Saturday, but the crowd refused to listen to him.

The angry crowd gathered at the Ngoma border post between Namibia and Botswana on Saturday afternoon to receive the remains of Tommy, Martin and Wamunyima Nchindo and their cousin Sinvula Muyeme.

Chaos erupted when the crowd then started throwing stones at trucks from the neighbouring country.

Blessing Maanda, one of the organisers of the weekend's solidarity protests against the killing of Namibians by the Botswana army along that border, said the stone attack was unplanned.

Owen Sinvula, who witnessed the handover of the remains to officials of Namibia's Ministry of Health and Social Services, described the atmosphere as "very tense".

"The people became impatient. They overpowered the security personnel at the gate and stormed into the immigration zone and decided to wait on the other side of the bridge close to the border post," he said.

The organisers agreed no truck should be allowed to cross into Namibia due to the scores of people on the road.

By 18h00 on Saturday, two trucks, one with a Botswanan registration number and the other with a South African registration number, were reportedly cleared to proceed into Botswana from Namibia.

"The police escorted them, but the crowd became angry and felt they were disrespected," Sinvula said.

The crowd then started throwing stones at the Botswanan truck.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi called the incident "very unfortunate".

She confirmed that two trucks with Botswanan registration numbers were attacked.

"The trucks' windows were smashed and the respective drivers allegedly sustained injuries. Unfortunately, the degree of injuries and damage is unknown at this time," she said.

She could not confirm whether anyone was apprehended.

RAIN BRINGS SADNESS

Due to downpours in the area continuing into Sunday, a mass memorial service planned for 09h00 at the Katima Mulilo sport stadium was cancelled.

In many African cultures rain symbolises mourning.

The memorial service for the four fishermen and Alpfonsina Mubu, the mother of the three brothers, was moved to the Ngweze community hall, where Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu delivered his message of condolence.

According to Beatrice Nakabolelwa, spokesperson for the Munyeme family the remains of Sinvula Munyeme will be repatriated to the Kapokolo village in the Kazungula district in Zambia tomorrow once a death certificate is obtained from the Namibian authorities.

DEMANDS

Namibians in Windhoek and at Katima Mulilo on Friday protested in solidarity of the four men who were killed.

Since 1990, about 37 Namibians have lost their lives along the Botswana border at the hands of the BDF.

The protesters planned to hand over a petition to Sampofu, while demonstrators in Windhoek marched to the Botswana High Commission to hand over a list of demands to commissioner Batlang Comma Serema.

They are demanding an immediate and unconditional apology from Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi for disregarding international protocol on the protection of innocent and unarmed civilians.

They are also demanding the speedy completion of the joint investigation into the killings within the next 10 days.

The group further called for the abolishment of the BDF's shoot-to-kill policy.

The group said if their demands are not met within seven days they would raise their demands "to another, regrettable level".

Serema promised to respond within the requested time.

"Although the petition is addressed to me, the issue is very sensitive and has been escalated to my president [Masisi]. I promise you that immediately after this meeting, this petition will reach him within a few hours," he said.

KAWANA VISITS SITE

Kawana vowed to return to the region to address the continuing conflict.

"I don't want to say more on this issue, because I will have to come back to Zambezi to tour Chobe, Linyati Cuando River to assess the situation on the ground. After that, whatever I find, whatever the need for recommendation to my government, I will make those recommendations. We really want a long-lasting solution to this problem," he said.