Namibia: Dagga Legalisation Talks Back On the Table

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's office is chairing a task force committee to consult on the regulation and controlled use of cannabis in Namibia.

This comes after the Ministry of Health and Social Services last week called on the public for submissions on the regulation and controlled use of cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Ben Nangombe, executive director of health and social services, called for these proposals last week after the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) reported that 33 countries in the world have permitted the cultivation of cannabis for medical and research purposes. Some of these countries are among those in the Southern African Development Community.

Nangombe last week told the Windhoek Observer the ministry had engaged various governmental agencies on the issue.

Minister of justice Yvonne Dausab said the matter is also receiving attention from the Ministry of Justice, and confirmed that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is chairing the task force. "I can confirm that we have been approached by Ms Angela Prusa and the Ganja Association to consider the reform of drug-abuse laws in the country. I am part of the task team that the prime minister chairs. We need more work to be done to provide the various aspects the issue affects - whether it is for economic, health or other benefits," she said yesterday.

Dausab said the discussions and consultations have commenced, "but I could not speak about the readiness and extent to which Namibia can decriminalise".

"It's private and public considerations. It's questions around rights and the general protection of the public against potentially harmful drugs - especially our children. But it is time for us to have the discussion," Dausab said.

Angela Prusa, founder of the Cannabis and Hemp Association of Namibia, said although it's great for the government to finally engage the public on the topic, giving them only 10 days to respond is worrying.

"It potentially shows they understand the widespread use and support for cannabis, and are trying to limit the amount of public engagement," she said. Submissions should reach the ministry before or on 22 November before 17h00.

Prusa said the ministry's requests are leading the public, suggesting a possible increase in addiction with legalisation, which is contrary to evidence available in countries where cannabis has been decriminalised or legalised. She said questions should be kept neutral.

Prusa called on the involved ministries to simultaneously release statistics for addiction to cannabis in Namibia compared to other drugs and alcohol, sleeping pills, over-the-counter medicine and other addictions.

She said they should also release the number of deaths by overdose for various drugs. "All this information is needed for the public to make an informed decision on cannabis legalisation, and we have been calling for this information for years with no response," she said.

Prusa said it has been proven that cannabis is less harmful than alcohol, tobacco, and codeine - substances that are freely available.

"We should be regulating substances according to their harms. Cannabis is already widely used in Namibia by a significant percentage of the population - whether it's for relaxing with a joint after work or using it as medicine for humans or for animals," she said.

'THE WAY FORWARD'

Prusa said the legalisation of cannabis is essentially the way forward to reduce the harms of the prohibition model. She said this would regulate the market and provide transparency on the quality of the product, set an age limit for buying cannabis, and take the industry out of the hands of criminals.

"Legalisation is a constitutional right in a democracy for those who choose to use the plant," she said.

The Namibian last year reported that government agencies are conflicted over legalising dagga in Namibia, with the national medicine regulator open to the plant's use if the law is changed.

The police were at the forefront of those opposed to legalisation, the health ministry is somewhere in-between, while the

Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) feels there must first be an investigation to determine potential demand, advantages and disadvantages.