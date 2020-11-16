Malawi: South Africa Police Confirms Bushiri Reported Extortion Cases Against Their Officers

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in South Africa has confirmed that in 2018, a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

"It is alleged that the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Mr Bushiri were trying to extort money from Bushiri so that they make his rape charges disappear," reads the statement.

The report adds that Bushiri, through his lawyer reported the alleged police corruption to IPID, as part of the investigation process, IPID required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements," reads the statement.

The confirmation gives credit to Bushiri reason to leave South Africa dues to safety and security concerns fueled by law enforcement agencies who were demanding money from him.

Bushiri has asked that police officers involved in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting him should recuse themselves and that South African government should ensure all complaints lodged and opened against the officers are investigated before proceeding with his case

The South African government should appoint "independent and professional investigators, and prosecutors who should make independent decisions on the cases we are allegedly accused of."

Observers say extraditing the Bushiri couple could be an uphill battle and might never happen.