Namibia: AR's Paulus Paulus Goes Door-to-Door in Oshakati

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activist Paulus Paulus conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Oshakati informal settlement yesterday afternoon to encourage residents to vote for him in the upcoming regional and local authority elections.

Paulus is contesting as candidate in the Oshakati West constituency.

During his interactions with people, four major issues were identified: housing, electricity, water and unemployment.

Paulus says he is the best candidate, as his opponent, Swapo's Aram Martin, was already given a chance 15 years ago, but failed to bring development to the constituency.