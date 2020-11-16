Namibia: Trustco Adamant There Are No Errors

TRUSTCO Holdings Limited insists there are no errors in its books and it will not revise any transactions as instructed by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Maybe, not yet.

Trusco first wants to take on the JSE and it is challenging the instructions relating to transactions that pushed up its profits/gains by a combined N$2,1 billion.

The bourse instructed Trustco to revise its books due to 'errors' in the application of accounting standards in relation to writing off loans with a combined value of N$1,5 billion, and the reclassification of inventory to investment property.

These transactions were passed through the income statement, and a combined N$2,1 billion gain was realised, leading to significantly high profits.

In one case, basic calculations show that Trustco would have recorded a loss, but one of the transactions came to the company's rescue.

In a statement issued last week, the company claims experts were consulted on the treatment of transactions and because of that, it will not effect the changes as requested, it said.

"Trustco reiterates that the directors, having consulted its experts, and having concluded multiple unmodified audits by two JSE accredited auditor firms, maintain their view that the transactions referenced in the proactive monitoring were correctly accounted for," read a statement.

The Namibian understands Trustco is in the process of appealing the JSE decision, which the JSE said it would inform the market once that happens.

In its recently released financial statements, the company said no adjustments will be made until the objection process and the exhaustion of all other legal avenues available have been completed.

Experts consulted by Trustco include South African based W Technical Consulting South Africa (Pty) Ltd led by a certain Tapiwa Njikizana.

This has appeared to be a battle of who knows accounting standards better. Trustco's camp of experts and auditors claim the correct application of the standards were followed, while the JSE experts are claiming there is certainly wrongdoing that needs to be rectified.

While the finalisation is awaited, the JSE says it has noted Trustco's arguments that it sought expert advice and that its auditors have not modified their audit opinion, but still "reminds stakeholders of other high profile cases in our market where advisers and auditors believed that an issuers results were compliant with IFRS but this was subsequently found not to be the case".

Late last month, The Namibian reported that Trustco had secured credit facilities worth N$1,4 billion to fund mining operations in Sierra Leone.

The mining operations were also the beneficiaries of a N$1 billion loan as written off by owner Quinton van Rooyen. This transaction is also amongst those that the JSE has told Trustco to reverse.

In its previous announcements, Truscto had said it would want to list its mining operations on a stock exchange too.

Reports are now that debt has started to signal problems for Trustco.

Credit rating agency, GRC at the end of October downgraded Trustco Group's rating on the back of an interest and capital standstill.

GRC said short-term risks remain, including a deteriorating operating environment and changes in the operating structure, which cast doubt on the group's ability to service long-term obligations.

Trustco is majority owned by Quinton van Rooyen and owns the Elisenheim property development, among other companies.

The company's shares were going for N$3 last Friday.

